Gutu infant hit, killed by a car

Tawanda Homba

Gutu - A five-year-old boy, Nigel Mawere doing ECD classes at Bako Primary School in Gutu was hit and killed by a motor vehicle along Gutu Roy Road after he tried to cross the road while in the face of an oncoming car.

The accident happened at the Bako Primary School Bus stop some 25km away from Mpandawana Growth Point on Wednesday afternoon.

Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile.

Nigel had accompanied a relative to the bus stop and he tried to cross the road and join others after saying bye to the relative who was now sitting in a commuter omnibus when the vehicle hit him and he fell about 30 metres away.

He was buried at Cheninga under Chief Makore on Friday.

