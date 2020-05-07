    • Latest News

    Thursday, 7 May 2020
    Gov gives Buhera schools 41t of rice


    Godfrey Chimbwanda.
     DUMISANI CHAUKE
    BUHERA – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Schools has given 820x50k of rice to primary schools in Buhera.
    The rice is for the district’s schools feeding programme.
    Buhera District Schools Inspector Godfrey Chimbwanda confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and added that the consignment arrived this week.
    We have received 820x50kg bags of rice from our ministry for primary schools feeding programme,” said Chimbwanda.
    He said distribution would be directly proportional to the enrolment of each school.
    The feeding programme caters for pupils from Early Child Development (ECD) to Grade 7.#MasvingoMirror#
    at 7.5.20
