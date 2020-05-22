Ekzotik Saloon partner snatches friend’s hubby during lockdown

Heheheede kunaka kwezvimwe kushata kwezvimwe, kushata kwezvimwe kunaka kwezvimwe. Vamwe vakawana varume mulockdown, ndokutovalokera kuRujeko zvachose, zvamuliii. For good.Those with extra blankets please kumaGumtree kwatonora huyai mundionewo. Musasiya kaGirosawo so guys, life is difficult these days magenga angu.As is HOTH’s motto; to preserve the little that is left of our morals, expose, expose and keep exposing them.Lockdown, rokudhauni, lokodhauni, locomotive, gore rino tichadzidza zvakawanda as usual but kuzotora murume weshamwari yako is the highest level of lockdown.How can a normal person lockdown a friend’s husband, churchmate for that matter, nyaraivedu, nhai Yunhi or Yunesi usadaro kutora murume wabhururu.Yes she took him during lockdown and it is the talk of the town, kumasaloon, kuchurch, even kumaprayer groups.What has baffled HOTH the most is the fact that the woman is a church choir leader, yes anotomira kumberi achikwamamatata chaizvo, gurokuro richibuda kunge gudo rinenhumbu. Muromo unenge buri, matama anenge gudo rinemabayo kumiramira kunge mwana wezizi anegumbo rimwe. Kufazha kunge mashazhari ari pamoto.Kwai Energy asvika zvakanaka kumusha kunamai vake nababa.Yunesi usadaro shaa urimunhu wekuziva iwe, yes the lady is called Yunesi unfortunately HOTH could not get her surname as it was late into the night. She is a partner at Ekzotik Hair Saloon in town pamudhadha paMurambwi apa panotengesewaTsunga nezvana zviya zvekoko.She is short, ugly kunge munhu arikutsenga mhandire, dark in complexion with very prayerful voice. Yunesi is about 28 years old and she has no child. She sometimes goes to this mine in Zvishavane kunoita macontracts, pane ririkutsenga ikokovo, kokugamuchidzana.Before relocating to Rujeko with Nijero she used to stay in Hillside area. Yunesi hatched a plan and it worked as she managed to snatch Nijero Magwee uyo wepa Zesa apo. Ko Yunesi ndimaMoyo saka havatani kutora, kahwani ipapoipapo. Nijero wangu haana kumira asvikikigwa namamoyo iyevo ndivo vana mhukahuru, hayewa vekupfaviririra ava, Zhou yakawisiwa pasina nguva ngani yanga yatsimbirira moyo.Nijero is slim, medium sized, dark like Yunesi and is an artisan at Zesa, he was once involved in a horrific accident and spent some weeks admitted at Makurira. He went to Fletcher, uumm kuzodzidzidzawo paFletcher kanhi. Nijero dzanga dziri paGweru Poly together with his wife whom he dumped yes, iyezve waanemwana mukomana naye, Mai ….ehe uyo Shy, maybe he was shy to be associated with Shy. But Shy akangonakawo wani nhai Nijero.Nijero hangs around kunana Liquids, Bobs, Sisk zvichienda zvakadaro achizvimwira hake mari yekumoto muzhinji.Dear reader, here is the juice one about the new lovebirds, they use a condom yet they are married. HOTH was told that Yunesi came as a one night visitor but chakabva chaita chiname. Shy kuzouya kuwana aiwa Yunesi adzika midzi kare kudoti chidzokera zvakaramba and they are now husband and wife. Unfortunately the man is saying condom pamberi munhu kumashure, yes munhu kumashure condom mberi.But Yunesi arikushingirira nekuti Shy wakatoita give up and she hopes one day the condom will be discarded and get pregnant with Nijero, kuita mwana waArtisan yuwii, chegore rino.Till next week makuhwa ngaatsve, tirikwenyu, hakuna mupinyi unoera sanhu paLockdown.#MasvingoMirror#