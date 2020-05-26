Econet donates PPE to Masvingo Covid-19 taskforce

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – Telecoms giant Econet has boosted the fight against Covid-19 in Masvingo by donating personal protective equipment (PPE’s) worth over $160 000 to the Provincial Covid-19 taskforce.

The money was raised by the public after an appeal by Econet and was channelled through Econet’s Higherlife Foundation.

The equipment including PVC Overalls, PVC Over Shoes, PVC Gloves, Pairs of Goggles, Face Masks, latex gloves and disposable surgical masks were handed over to the provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson and Resident Minister, Ezra Chadzamira today at his Benjamin Burombo offices by Econet Masvingo general manager Kudzai Mauwa.

Members of the taskforce were also present at the handover and the equipment will be given to Rujeko Clinic isolation centre.

Mauwa said his organisation raised funds through donations from well-wishers and the donations are being donated to five Covid-19 centres across the country namely Rujeko Clinic in Masvingo, Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo and Wilkins Hospital in Harare which have already received their consignments.

Gweru Isolation Centre and Mutare General Hospital are yet to receive their consignments.

Mauwa said the centres were selected after consultations with the Ministry of Health and Childcare.

“We managed to raise funds through our various platforms from well-wishers and we are grateful for their donations as they have boosted the fight against Covid-19.

“Given the magnitude of the epidemic our platforms for donations remain open; EcoCash merchant code 018533 or Steward Bank account number 1037225367 and Nostro account 1037226811 , ‘’ said Mauwa.

Chadzamira applauded Econet for mobilising the donations and the general public for donating towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.