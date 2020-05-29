    • Latest News

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Dairibord donates $270 000 food for Covid-19


    Dairiboard Marketing Director Tracey Mutaviri.
    Tawanda Homba
    Masvingo - Dairiboard Zimbabwe Limited has donated food products worth $272 240 to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.
    The consignment is for Covid – 19 and Dairiboard Marketing Director Tracey Mutavire said the objective is to ensure that patients get a good diet that will help them fight the disease. 
    The donation included 250 cases of maheu, 250 cases of cascade juice, 20 cases of tea bags, 1080 cases of yoghurt and 200 cases of lacto.
    Speaking during the handover ceremony at the hospital, Mutavire said nutritious foods are critical for patients fighting Covid 19.
    “It is our hope that our nutritious food and beverage brands will contribute towards the speedy recovery of the sick thereby creating capacity for the hospital to admit more patients,” said Mutavire
    The donation at Masvingo Provincial Hospital is the sixth as it will distribute goodies worth $3m to 11 referral hospitals in the country.#MasvingoMirror#
    at 29.5.20
