CSJCF embarks on awareness campaign in Masvingo

Abigale Mupambi.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Civic Society and Joint Churches Forum (CSJCF) Masvingo chapter has embarked on door to door awareness campaigns to calm residents following the city’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

CSJCF Masvingo chapter coordinator Ngonidzashe Paradzahova told The Mirror in an interview that the campaigns are mainly focusing on reinforcing preventive measures as wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, observing social distancing and avoiding unnecessary movement and urging residents to remain calm.

Paradzahova also indicated that the campaign began at Sisk on Sunday and is at Aphiri today with Tuesday and Wednesday dedicated to Rujeko where the first victim is in quarantine.

The campaign is expected to cover all suburbs in Masvingo in three weeks’ time.

“We noted with concern that many residents are now panicking after the first confirmed case and we took it upon ourselves to urge them to remain calm and adhere to the principles of social distancing, using hand sanitizers, wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings,” said Paradzahova

CSJCF is a nonprofit organisation comprising over 30 member churches and civic groups with the mandate of demanding accountability and transparency from Government and is headed by its national coordinator Abigale Mupambi.

Paradzahova however, highlighted that face masks are mostly worn by the elderly while children are playing in groups without face masks or observing social distancing leaving them at risk of contracting the deadly virus.

“We noted with concern that minor children are still playing in groups without wearing facemasks or observing social distancing and frequently rub their faces with dirty hands.