Craft Properties appoints USA branch board member





TATENDA CHIZU

SENIOR REPORTER

KADOMA -Multinational property development company headquartered in Kadoma, Craft Properties Holdings, has appointed Bako Ambianda based in Texas (USA) to the board of its American based subsidiary with effect from May 5 this year.

Craft Properties founder Kudakwashe Taruberekera confirmed the appointment to The Mirror and said they are excited about the development as he would add value to the organization with his vast experience in the property industry.

“We have appointed Mr Ambianda to the board of Craft Properties USA LLC as a non-executive board member and we believe that he will add value to our company taking into consideration his vast experience in business, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Ambianda.





“Mr Ambianda’s vast experience in the construction and civil engineering industry has seen him lead various projects including Africa where he spearheaded the Cameroon Connection Water Project and his experience as a consultant for various construction projects would be invaluable”, said Taruberekera.





Ambianda is the current president of Bako Ambianda International, LLC, which is also a property development company as well.





He promised to work closely with Craft Properties USA LLC and mobilize investors for Zimbabwe.





“In my role I will advise and support Craft Properties USA LLC in coordinating its international business to create a strong footprint and also support the company to mobilize investors to invest in Zimbabwe,” said Ambianda upon his appointment.





Craft Properties USA LLC is a real estate and land developer that specializes in property sales and management, project management and land development, asset valuations and advisory services.





Craft Properties USA, LLC is the US arm of Craft Properties (PVT), which operates across Zimbabwe’s major towns including Kadoma, Harare, Masvingo, and Zvishavane.





The company also has branches in Botswana and Zambia, while registration is underway in South Africa.





Ambianda is an international development expert with a career spanning more than a decade, reflecting top leadership and senior management focusing on economic development, foreign direct investment and international trade.

He is the chairman and CEO of Labacorp Group of Companies which is into manufacturing, renewable energy, real estate, agribusiness and exhibition industries operating in five countries.





He is a seasoned specialist dealing directly with Governments and top businesses across Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.





Bako Ambianda





He is also the founder of Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS), a leading Africa-global organisation based in the USA that specializes in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Africa and has facilitated over US$365 million dollars of investment in Africa as part of its programs.

He is also the founder of Africa Worldwide Alliance Partnerships (AfriWAPA), Solar Business Events, Solar Pioneer Awards, and Afri-developism Institute.





Ambianda has won several awards including:

· 50 Most Admired Global Africans 2019 by PASSION VITSA, Africa Business Advocate Award 2019 by ATIGS Net Hub Ghana Limited, Global Business Disruptor 2018 Award by Professional Association of Young Africans (PAYA), A frica SME Development Award 2018/19 by Africa Business Portal, Development Award, ATIGS Awards Ceremony 2018, Africa business leadership excellence award 2018 by African Leadership Magazine, Africa leadership CEO’s hall of fame 2017

· Outstanding individual award, Texas Solar Pioneer Awards 2017

· African young leaders award 2016, Toastmasters competent leader award 2015 by Toastmasters International, United Nations celebration medal 2015, Community development champion 2015 by KLRU-TV Austin PBS, Global student entrepreneur award 2014 (Top College Students Entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs’ organisation(EO))

· Global Minded educator school award 2014, Barrack Obama energy congress recognition and leadership award 2012 (Leadership Challenge Program) at Anne Arundel Community Colledge, USA, Medal of Honour by African Leadership magazine, Medal of honour by EPI Centre, San Antonio and First African to speak at the top solar Austin group with over 10 years of assistance.

Ambianda is an accomplished publisher with eight publications under his name, which are, Destined To Win In The Game of Life (2014), Ingredients To Uplift Your Journey (2015), Who is In Your Ears (2015), Invest In Your Mindset (2016), The Unstoppable Warrior (2017), Fueling Africa’s Economic Development (2017), The Bako Nine Wisdom Keys (2018) and How to See it and Go get It (2018).





He also holds several qualifications including a degree in civil engineering, while he has also successfully completed training in strategic management and construction among others.



