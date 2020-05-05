Covid hardships; Sex worker throws baby down the toilet

ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Shurugwi – A Shurugwi sex worker who gave birth at the height of Covid-19 lockdown has been arrested after she threw the child into a pit latrine.

Her friends told The Mirror in an interview that Netsai Ngazimbi (24)) of Poshai Village under Chief Nhema dumped the baby because she had no way of supporting herself and the child after the lockdown locked away all her business.

She was remanded in custody by Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula last week after pleading guilty as charged.

It is the State case that Ngazimbi who resides at Chipato brothel at Chachacha Growth Point gave birth on Saturday 25 April 2020 and she wraped the baby girl with a blanket and threw her into the toilet.

A sex worker at the same brothel alerted Police that there was a baby crying from the toilet. The baby was rescued alive and all sex workers were taken to Zvamabande Rural Hospital where it was established that the baby belonged to Ngazimbi leading to her arrest.

The baby died on admission to hospital.

Ngazimbi's friends said there is no business and the sex workers don’t even have food for themselves.

“The situation is very tough for us as sex workers. There are no clients. Even if you get customers you get peanuts,” said her colleague.