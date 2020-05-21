Covid-19: Score Against Poverty trains Mwenezi traditional leaders.

Score Against Poverty (SAP) a community based organisation based in Mwenezi District has brought COVID-19 awareness into grassroots level by contacting a training for traditional leaders equipping them with information about the pandemic disease.The training undertaken in partnership with health practitioners was held at Neshuro council boardroom last Friday.SAP Project Officer Desmond Makuni said his organisation has managed to sensitise all the health facilities in the district with the assistance of Neshuro District Hospital and now they are targeting traditional leaders who are the custodians of communities. He said after the awareness training the traditional leaders will disseminate information about Covid-19 in their areas.“Traditional leaders need to be imparted with knowledge about this pandemic so that they will know what is expected as the fight against Covid-19 intensifies. They are our mouthpiece as they are always in the community considering that there is no access or network coverage in most parts of Mwenezi,’’ says Makuni.District Medical Officer Dr Itai Matibiri also noted the existence of porous border posts which might be a risk to the spread of COVID-19 in Mwenezi.Some Mwenezi residents who are in South Africa sneak through undesignated crossing points to come home.Matibiri urged the traditional leaders and other people to identify those people who come from South Africa and report them so that the Ministry of Health will verify if they came through the right procedures.#MasvingoMirror.