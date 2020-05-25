Covid-19: New quarantine centre opens in Bikita

Morris Bishi
Masvingo – Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce has opened another quarantine centre at Bikita Training Centre as the numbers of Zimbabwean citizens returning from neighboring countries continue to swell.
As of today the province has 509 returnees quarantined at Masvingo Teachers College, Masvingo Poly, Rupangwana and Bikita Training Centres. The citizens arrived back into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia.
The provincial task force`s Information Sub-committee Chairperson Rodgers Irimayi told The Mirror that the province opened a quarantine centre at Bikita Training centre over the weekend after returnees surpassed the holding capacity at three holding centres which were active. He said Masvingo is receiving returnees on a daily basis as more and more Zimbabweans are coming back to their homes.
“We opened another centre in Bikita and that centre is holding 16 people who came from South Africa. The holding capacity of Masvingo Teachers College is 300 and there are 279 people at the moment. Masvingo Poly with a capacity to hold 200 is now at 196 and Rupangwana which should hold 26 is at 18. With these figures rising daily, the only option is to open more centres in the province so that we can accommodate our returning relatives observing the required standards” said Irimayi.#MasvingoMirror#
