Covid-19: New quarantine centre opens in Bikita









Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce has opened another quarantine centre at Bikita Training Centre as the numbers of Zimbabwean citizens returning from neighboring countries continue to swell.

As of today the province has 509 returnees quarantined at Masvingo Teachers College, Masvingo Poly, Rupangwana and Bikita Training Centres. The citizens arrived back into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia.

The provincial task force`s Information Sub-committee Chairperson Rodgers Irimayi told The Mirror that the province opened a quarantine centre at Bikita Training centre over the weekend after returnees surpassed the holding capacity at three holding centres which were active. He said Masvingo is receiving returnees on a daily basis as more and more Zimbabweans are coming back to their homes.