Covid 19: Gweru Police officers arrested for extortion





ELIZABETH MASHIRI





MIDLANDS BUREAU





GWERU

- Seven Police officers from Gweru Rural appeared before a Gweru Magistrate after being arrested for demanding money and fuel from bar owners selling beer during Covid-19 lockdown.The seven, Magumise Mugwagwa (42), Bruce Chikwanda (35) Freddy Mahupete (35), Goodhope Chitimbe (31), David Mandimutsira (35), Joyful Magumise and Tonderai Gomana (39) were brought before Magistrate Tavengwa Sangster facing extortion charges.It is the State case that on April 25, 2020, Chitimbe, Magumise, Mandimutsa, Mahupeta and Chikwanda went to Shamrock Mine in Lower Gweru where they found Khumbulani Ngwenya selling beer at his bar. The five demanded payment in exchange of pardon and Ngwenya gave them RTGS$1 200 and 20 litres of diesel.The matter came to light after Ngwenya reported the officers for extortion and a trap was set leading to their arrest.Three days later Magumise, Gomana, Chikwanda and Mahupete proceeded to Chickenbun Farm and demanded $500 from Alice Kwangwari whom they found selling beer. Kwangwari gave them the money and she was not arrested.The State further alleges that on May 1 2020 Magumise, Gomana and Chikwanda were given RTGS$1 050 from people who were selling beer at Shamrock Mine in Lower Gweru.The State applied for at least a month for Police to complete investigations and Magistrate remanded the seven to June 18, 2020 out of custody on condition that they each pay RTGS$1000 as bail.Magreth Mukucha prosecuted.#MasvingoMirror.