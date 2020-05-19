Covid-19: Gvt to repatriate 14 Malawians

#MasvingoMirror.

– Government through the Department of Immigration has hired a bus to repatriate 14 Malawi nationals who were intercepted in Masvingo on their way from South Africa eleven days ago.The 14 who are quarantined at Masvingo Teachers` College briefly denied food earlier this week in protest over their continued detention by the Zimbabwean authorities.Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the development to The Mirror and said a bus hired through the Department of Immigration is on its way to ferry the Malawians to their country. He said the 14 were intercepted on their way to Malawi from South Africa.“Government has undertaken a task to repatriate 14 Malawians who are at one of our quarantine centres in Masvingo. The crew was intercepted on their way to Malawi from South Africa. The issue is being handled by the Department of Immigration and a bus is now on its way to ferry them to Malawi” said Chadzamira.It is now 51 days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national lockdown that began on March 30 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. One of the measures is the mandatory 21-day quarantine of every returning Zimbabwean at various centers across the country.It is still unclear why the Malawians were taken into a quarantine centre since they were on their way to Malawi. Over 300 Zimbabwean returnees from South Africa are at different isolation centres in the province.