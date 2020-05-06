Covid-19-Adam Molai Foundation donates food hampers to the needy

From left: Adam Molai Foundation programmes director, Nomagugu Matibiri, chairman, Itai Watinaye handing over a food hamper to one of the beneficiaries.



MARONDERA -The Adam Molai Foundation, a philanthropic organisation running programmes to ease poverty amongst the underprivileged communities, has come to the rescue of nearly 100 families in Marondera amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the effects of the pandemic being felt globally, the Foundation has pledged to continue supporting food stressed communities.

The Foundation been out a feeding programme in Dombotombo and Nyameni suburbs three times a week but that has since stopped due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which discourages people from gathering.

In its place, the Foundation has introduced an initiative to give food hampers to the vulnerable, who comprise the elderly, women and children.

The food hampers comprise 2 litres cooking oil, 6 kilograms samp, 6 kilograms rice, 2 kilogrammes soya chunks and 10 kilogrammes mealie meal, enough to last for at least a month.

Speaking during a handover of food hampers to beneficiaries this week, the foundation’s chairman, Itai Watinaye , said that since its inception the Adam Molai Foundation has never shied away from responding to Government’s call to assist during humanitarian crises.

“The Foundation acknowledged Government’s efforts in the fight against the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus and remained available to support such initiatives as this defined their values as a people, society and above all the communities require that support,” Watinaye said.

Adam Molai Foundation was founded in 2016 with the vision is to become a leading local developmental agency in uplifting vulnerable communities through self-sustenance using and harnessing the environment whilst leveraging on new and existing infrastructure. Among their objectives is establishing sustainable income-generating projects to vulnerable communities.

The feeding programme benefits 49 families (27 in Nyameni and 22 in Dombotombo ) made up of 93 women, men and children. Assisted by members of the local Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) churches in the respective areas, the beneficiaries have shown their appreciation for the intervention when they face several socio-economic challenges.

The Foundation’s programmes director, Nomagugu Matibiri, said that they selected the needy families with the assitance of SDA church elders and pastors from those communities.

“They identified the most vulnerable members of their communities irrespective of religion, gender or race. The local pastors and elders have an in-depth knowledge and appreciation of the communities in Nyameni and Dombotombo where some of the most vulnerable from Marondera town live,” she said.

During the school term, the Foundation also feeds about 1800 learners at Dombotombo Primary School four days a week. They give the learners mahewu fortified with all the essential vitamins and minerals. This has helped improve the learners’ concentration and attendance and contributing to a higher pass rate.

To date, the Foundation has not only supported developmental projects across the country but has also responded to government’s call to assist in disaster intervention programs. In the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in 2019 and Mberengwa floods where they donated blankets, medical sundries and food to the victims.

In Mutoko, a sewing club they set up has created jobs for women and girls by helping them to establish and operate income-generating projects. Not only does this support come in handy during times of economic hardships. This goes a long way in making sure that communities become self reliant.

Nomagugu said that there were plans to roll out the Foundation’s programmes in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, to all the provinces in Zimbabwe.

The Foundation has pledged to assist the Government in the fight against Covid-19 epidemic by drilling boreholes in vulnerable communities and hospitals to ensure the availability of clean and safe water.



























