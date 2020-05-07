Councillor Chiteme donates 5t of mealie meal

Against Chiteme.
Tawanda Homba
Masvingo – Councillor Against Chiteme of Ward 8 in Masvingo Urban who is also the local leader of Johanne Masowe yeChishanu has donated 5t of maize meal to residents in a bid to alleviate the suffering caused by Covid -19 lockdown.
The donation was handed over to the Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira at his offices on Monday. The total value of the donation is $35 000.
Chiteme told people gathered at the handover ceremony that food donations have become more necessary than ever before because of the Covid locked down.
“Such donations will also minimise mealie-meal queues and promote social distancing in light of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Chadzamira thanked businessmen and churches in Masvingo for their overwhelming response to his call for support in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.#MasvingoMirror#
