Community newspapers demand a piece of the Devolution cake

CNAZ chairman Matthew Takaona.

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The Community Newspapers’ Association of Zimbabwe (CNAZ) has made Press Freedom Day demands to Government including a call for a policy that makes it mandatory for the newly constituted Provincial Councils to advertise with local papers and radio stations.

In addition the Association wants all rural and urban councils, State universities, Government colleges, schools and all Government departments to advertise with community newspapers and radio stations in their locality.

CNAZ chairman, Matthew Takaona said in a Press Freedom Day statement released this week that whereas there are devolution policies to benefit all other sectors of the economy, there is none for the media industry.

He said community newspapers and radio stations played a crucial role in the dissemination of information in rural and other outlying communities and therefore they needed to be empowered under Devolution so that they can give quality service to the people they reach.

“A vibrant and well-resourced media is the gateway to a successful Devolution programme,” said Takaona.

He called for a law that that requires Government departments to advertise in local newspapers.

“Government must put in a place a law that makes it mandatory for the Provincial Council and all local councils to advertise with community newspapers and radio stations. All State universities, colleges, Government schools and departments must be advertise with the local media.

“It does not make sense under Devolution for example to advertise a Government tender for the construction of a road in Mat South in a newspaper that is in Harare.

“In turn local newspapers must strive to give adequate coverage to Government and other institutions in their localities,” he said.

He said that a formal letter on the issue will be sent to the Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa for engagement.

