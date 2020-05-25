Chiwenga to visit Masvingo on Thursday

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to visit Masvingo Province on Thursday where he will tour seed maize and winter wheat projects in Mwenezi and Gutu districts respectively.

Masvingo Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Fungai Mbetsa confirmed the visit to The Mirror and said preparations for the two occasions which will take place on the same day are underway.

Mbetsa said Chiwenga will start by visiting Mwenezana Estates in Mwenezi to see a seed maize project being done by Tongaat Hulett and later in the day he will tour a 30 hectare winter wheat project at Ruti Dam in Gutu.

“I can confirm that Vice President Chiwenga will visit the province on Thursday and preparations for the visit are underway. He will first tour a maize seed project at Mwenezana Estates in Mwenezi before going to Ruti Dam in Gutu where he will tour a 30 hectare winter wheat project.