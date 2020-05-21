Chiwenga to visit Chipinge tomorrow

    • Latest News

     ELLEN MLAMBO

     CHIPINGE- The Vice President, General (Retired) Constantine  Chiwenga is expected to visit Chipinge tomorrow for a Command Livestock program that will be held at Taguta Farm in Middle Sabi.
    The District Development Coordinator ( DDC) William Mashava confirmed the development and said Covid-19 guidelines will be respected during Chiwenga`s visit in Middle Sabi tomorrow.
    "I can confirm that Vice President Chiwenga will be coming to Middle Sabi for a Command Livestock program. Please note that Covid-19 guidelines for gatherings shall apply that is having not more than 50 people as well as wearing of face masks and social distancing” said Mashava.
