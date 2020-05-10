Chivi ward 6 councillor puts smiles on the elderly, disabled

MIRROR REPORTERCHIVI-Chivi Rural District chairman who is also the councillor for ward 6, Godfrey Huruva Mukungunugwa recently donated food hampers to the elderly and those living with disabilities in his ward.Mukungunugwa distributed the food hampers in Madyangove and Madamombe area after sourcing them from friends and well-wishers including the Minister of State for Masvingo and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira.“During this Covid-19 lockdown period the elderly and those living with disabilities are the most affected by food shortages as their loved ones may not be able to travel or to send money hence we have decided to chip in by sourcing food from friends and well-wishers. The response to our SOS was very encouraging and we have managed to cover every affected household in the ward,” said Mukungunugwa as he was moving from one household to the other distributing the food hampers.The hampers contained, a 10kg packet of mealie meal, 2kg beans, 2kg sugar, a bar of soap, 2litres cooking oil, 2kg flour and 1kg salt.“This will go a long way in fighting hunger in our district which was ravaged by drought and now this lockdown to fight Covid-19. Sometimes we go for two days without eating a hot meal but now with this donation we can afford to eat something hot,” said Grace Togara a granny from Madamombe.Mukungunugwa added that Chivi district which lies in natural Region 5 experiences poor harvests most of the time as a result they have embarked on a massive borehole drilling project where villagers provide diesel and they source for the drilling machinery.The project has so far benefited more than 30 000 households throughout the district.#MasvingoMirror#