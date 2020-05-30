Chivhu Clinic gets PPE donation





Morris Bishi

Chivhu – Chivhu Clinic which serves a population of up to 10 000 people and has a staff compliment of eight nurses has received Personal Protective Equipment worth thousands of dollars from a Zimbabwe engineer who is based in South Africa.

The donation was made last Tuesday by Regis Munyika and his wife Ruth to the Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) run clinic.

Munyika who once worked as an engineer at Chikomba RDC runs a civil engineering firm based in South Africa.

The donation includes of 15 x 200mls sanitizers, 2 x 500mls hand sanitizers, 4 boxes of latex gloves, 1 pack of washable masks, 1 box of N95 masks, 1 box of 3 ply surgical masks, 1 non-contact thermometer, 1 glucometre, 2 boxes of glucostripes and a medical aid bag.

The donation was handed over to the clinic`s nurse-in-charge Setfree Mafukidze by Bridget Munyombwe who is Munyika`s sister. The handover took place last Tuesday.

Mafukidze said the donation was timely particularly in the face of Covid-19 which leaves medical staff in the frontline against the virus. He said the medical staff at the clinic is grateful to the donation and more such gestures are welcome particularly as the pandemic continues with no end in sight.