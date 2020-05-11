Chiredzi Shangaans cancel circumcision ceremonies

Morris Bishi

Chiredzi –The Shangaan people of Chiredzi have cancelled their annual circumcision rituals this year as the World takes great precaution against the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The cancellation is also due to a ravaging drought that has left the region without adequate food.

Although this cultural event used to take place once every 10 years, Non Governmental Organisations recently convinced the Shangani tradition to do it annually as a strategy in the fight against HIV and Aids.

Chief Tshovani confirmed the development to The Mirror and said the drought coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of the ceremony.

“We can’t hold this ceremony this year because of the drought and the Covid-19 pandemic. Our people are struggling to get food and hosting the ceremonies will leave them with nothing. We used to hold the event every 10 years but recently we were persuaded by NGOs to hold it every year. The NGOs supported us financially and materially,” said Chief Tshovani.