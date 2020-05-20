Chiredzi cop up for ‘rape’

File pic.

DELIGHT CHIREFU

CHIREDZI -A cop stationed at Chiredzi Central has been nabbed for allegedly having sex with a minor (14) in a shop in the sugarcane growing town.

Sasanai Gotora (25) appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate, Rodgers Mawarire on May 6 this year charged with allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor as defined in Section 70 (1) (A) of Criminal Law Codification Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor David Tafangenyasha told the court that on April 25, 2020 at around 12pm the complainant was walking towards Shingai Primary in Tshovani, Chiredzi when she met Gotora who is from the same suburb and they agreed to go to New Rank.

Upon arrival, Gotora allegedly sent the complainant to go and buy drinks and biscuits at Chingwanga Supermarket. On her return, she met a boy whom she does not know by name who informed her that Gotora was waiting for her in another shop.

The two had drinks and biscuits and allegedly started kissing and had sexual intercourse once with her consent.

After the act Gotora accompanied the complainant back home.

The matter came to light when the girl's mother saw her with a cellphone which she failed to explain how she got it.

The mother beat up the complainant until she disclosed her alleged affair with Gotora.

The matter was reported to the Police leading to the arrest of Gotora. He was remanded out of custody on free bail to a later date.



