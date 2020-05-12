Chipinge to celebrate Ndabaningi Sithole Centenary

The late Ndabaningi Sithole.

PATIENCE MAGORA

CHIPINGE - The Friends of Ndabaningi Sithole Trust (FONS) will hold centenary celebrations in memory of his legacy as a great nationalist in Chipinge in July.

Ndabaningi was born on July 21, 1920 in Mt Selinda in Chipinge and the celebrations will be held on that date. A Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation is also going to be launched on the same day.

Sithole died on December 12, 2000.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage and if lockdown is over we will be celebrating his life and all that he did for us before he departed," said Sailas Chawira, a member of FONS.

Chawira said Rev Sithole’s legacy evolved around the welfare of the less privileged and national development.

"The Trust wants to promote Sithole's vision of a better society which has less suffering and to empower communities in response to what he laid as a foundation for a compassionate society.

"We hope to achieve this by working with international partners, community groups and Government in order to respond to the needs and livelihoods of the people," added Chawira.

