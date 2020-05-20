Chief Chiwara dies

Chief Chiwara, born Reuben Mupasi Marinda of Gutu district in Masvingo province has died.He died at West End Hospital on Friday afternoon after succumbing to kidney failure.He was 91.His son Tafadzwa confirmed the death to The Mirror and said he will be buried at Plot 13, Shylock Farm in Masvingo North on Friday. He said the family is saddened by the untimely loss of their loving father who was not feeling well for a while.“I can confirm the sad and untimely passing on of our father Chief Chiwara who died after a kidney failure at a Harare hospital last Friday. Our father was unwell for quite a long time and we visited several medical facilities in the country and in South Africa but at the end we accept what God has done for us. It is a loss to the family and Masvingo province at large but it is now our desire to continue safeguarding his legacy” said Tafadzwa.Masvingo Chiefs` Council Chairperson Chief Chitanga said the death of Chief Chiwara who was installed substantive chief in 2011 is a big blow to the province since he was an active member of the provincial council who was a reliable adviser.“The late Chief was a man of wisdom who was an adviser to the provincial chiefs` council. This is a great loss to our province and he will be remembered for being a free leader who would interact with everyone. We relied on him on matters to do with our tradition” said Chief Chitanga.Marinda who was born in August 1929 in Gutu did his primary education at Chidyamakuni Primary School in 1941 before going to Pamushana High School where he did standard 2-6 between 1942 and 1946.He was a teacher at Chekure Primary School in Gutu from 1947 to 1949 before moving to Nedure Chintamapere School in Bikita where he taught Building. He later transferred to Dungu Primary School in the same district in 1952.He joined the struggle for independence in the late 1950s before his arrest for activism in 1964. He was detained at Gonakudzingwa Restriction Camps with former nationalists like Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Musika and Cephas Musipa.He was released after 7 years and went to training camps in Zambia before returning in 1973 to continue with the liberation struggle.Marinda is the founding bishop of Zion Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe.He was a renowned environmentalist and through his works was one of the founding members of Zimbabwe Institute of Religious Research and Ecological (ZIRRICON Trust) Conservation a faith based climate organization which planted more than 2m trees from 1984 to 2012.Marinda left behind three wives and 19 children (13 boys and 6 girls).#MasvingoMirror.