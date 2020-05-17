Carry, Cash and Gain branch manager in wages scandal

Kudoti garai mumba vanhu havahwi. Coronavirus is real my dear readers. Please stay at home, iweee ndirikukuona zvangu, bvuma kupusiswa, gara mumba. Practise high standard hygiene, HOTH still needs all of you. Where will the drama nemakuhwa come from if you all perish guys. I don’t want to lose a single reader of this your favourite column, so I will say once again sanitize, wear your face mask correctly, don’t leave home unless its unavoidable and practise social distancing, zvema hug bodo, zvakatopera, pepe dhuu.Pane wati ndezvako, ndakuhwa.Aiziva kuti Professor vachatogwa temperature naGuard ndiani, kwai mahwindi shamwari dzangu dzayuwira, asi musabawo vakomana. Shingai, it will be over soon. Komunoti pakanzi naTongai Murozvi Mukuru Moyo, mahwindi zvinhu zvinoshanduka waitamamba here, it was not only a song, he was very prophetic. Maiti zvigure ndozvega zvichapfeka face mask…eyi.We are learning ladies and gentlemen, Lockdown, Viral Load, PRC test kit, Sanitiser, Social Distance, Ventilator, Face Mask, Severe Flue, Wuan Province, Pandemic, Lethal Virus, Isolation, Quarantine, PPE, Local Contact, Contact tracing, Rapid testing, Covid-19 Ruling, etc etc.Enough of Covid-19.So there is this our manager at this wholesale inenge supermarket or something like that kumugwagwa wekuseri kudhuza nekwaProvincial Roads Engineer, urisei mugwagwa mukuru wekumbobiwa tara uyu. The Carry, Cash and Gain is near the passport offices, ipo pachinzvimbo chacho panenenge pane mhepo dzapoo ipapo.This nincompoop of a manager whose name is similar to that of a High Court Judge. Wanamambo vepa Court apo, Mambo makadii. But they are not related because the Judge is a respected somebody, havatori mari dzevashandi saminija uyu. Muchauraya purazi revanhu. Africa yose ichazviziva kuti ndiwo mabasa enyu nhai, Maposa mandisetsa mangwanani akadai, sure Maposa mandisetsa chaiko, Africa ikazvihwa.Kwai minija vanopinza vanhu basa, contract workers, yes for stock taking and other menial jobs. After the registration process the temporary employees are advised to report to work on a certain day. Maposa mandisekesa Africa yedu ikazvihwa minija musadaro. Sezvamunozivawo, naturally kune vanonoka kuuya kubasa chero vasingagari kwedu kumaGumtree, but naturally anongononoka chete kuuya kubasa. Not with this strict minija, kwai he stands at the door waiting for those who come in late. If he says 8 O’clock and you report for duty at 0ne past Eight, zvatovharana, pepe dhuu, basa ratopera usati waritanga.Here is the catch, but Maposa mandisekesa Africa ikahwa, he will log in your name and sometimes there would be five or so late comers yet their personal details are all there and he submits the log sheet to head office for wages to be remitted. Since the amounts are not that huge they are send as cash, after all the wholesale is called Cash, Carry and Gain. But $840x5 katsama kakati oooh.Asekuru musi wemapay vanenge vakaloader too bad, mababy, hwahwa, haaa sharaude. Kondivo vanenge vachirira patawindika.Kudhla zvevafupi nekureba, minija musadaro munosvibisa zita guru raanaMambo vekuCourt. Maposa mandisekesa Africa yose ikahwa.Kutoindisa mazita evanhu vasina kushanda, chichakuwanaiwo, kugununguna kwevana hakuendi koga Cde, one day it will catch up with you.When you thought HOTH was looking the other way while crimes were being committed, now you know, next time tirikwenyu. Ipapo pakambani yenyu ipapo, tokushanyirai because the mission is to expose bad apples in our society. You will be caught with your dirty unsanitised hands in the cookie jar.Don’t say we was not warned, till next week makuhwa ngaatsve.Tinoti welcome back Mr Fish from Wakanda land.#MasvingoMirror#