Business as usual for money changer

It is business as usual for the driver of this black Mercedes Benz AFF -1894 who is suspected to be a money changer. His car is seen daily parked in the middle of Hofmeyer Street in Masvingo just behind the Central Police Station with people queuing to do business. The car has remained untouched today even after hoards of other suspected money changers were swooped by the CID.

It is illegal to change money without a licence and Government last week froze accounts belonging to more than 100 companies suspected to be dealing in forex.

#MasvingoMirror#