Buhera's headman Chimombe dies





DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA - Buhera's headman Chimombe born Kombayi Chiraramire has died at the age of 79.

He died yesterday (Monday) in the afternoon after a one month illness and will be laid to rest on Thursday at Basire Village.

Buhera District Development Co-ordinator Freeman Mavhiza confirmed the death and said Chiraramire was a principled humble leader.

"I can confirm that we have lost one of our principled humble leader Headman Chimombe yesterday," said Mavhiza.

His nephew Muzipweyi Chimombe also expressed shock. He said that Chiraramire was great father and leader to his people.

Chiraramire was installed as a substantive headman on 05 May 2009 and had 63 village heads under his jurisdiction.

He left behind two wives, seven children (four boys and three girls) and several grandchildren.

Chimombe headmanship is under Chief Nyashanu.

#MasvingoMirror#