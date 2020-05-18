Breaking news! -South African returnee dies at Gweru isolation center





- A Zimbabwean woman who returned from South Africa yesterday has died this morning at Mkoba Teachers’ College Isolation Center where she was quarantined.The Minister of State for Midlands, Larry Mavhima confirmed the death in a telephone interview with The Mirror but said the cause is yet to be established.The Mirror understands from reliable sources that the woman entered the isolation center from Beitbridge together with her husband yesterday afternoon. There are no details yet as to the state of the woman’s health at the time of her arrival.It is understood that tests are being carried out to see if she was infected with the Covid -19 virus."The cause of death is not yet known, tests are being done please stop causing panic. It is true someone has died," said the source.#MasvingoMirror.