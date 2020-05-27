Border jumpers pose Covid-19 threat in Chiredzi





MORRIS BISHI





CHIREDZI – There is an increase in number of people crossing into the country using illegal points in Chiredzi district snowballing the risk of spreading the deadly coronavirus.

After identifying the returnees in the communities authorities are failing to put them into quarantine centres due to shortage of testing kits and other resources.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator Lovemore Chisema who is also the district`s Covid-19 taskforce vice chairperson told The Mirror that hundreds of people who are coming back from South Africa and Mozambique are sneaking into the district un-detected. He said councilors and traditional leaders are identifying the returnees in their communities but due to shortage of testing kits nothing is being done on them risking the spread of Covid-19.

“Chiredzi being a district which borders Mozambique and South Africa is at the centre stage during this period as hundreds of people are crossing into the country using illegal points. Only a few were intercepted but many of them are coming in unnoticed. With the assistance of traditional leaders and councilors the returnees are being identified in communities but our biggest challenge is how to deal with them since we are out of testing kits so we just monitor them from home but it is dangerous” said Chisema.

