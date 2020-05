Border jumpers pose Covid-19 threat in Chiredzi

“Chiredzi being a district which borders Mozambique and South Africa is at the centre stage during this period as hundreds of people are crossing into the country using illegal points. Only a few were intercepted but many of them are coming in unnoticed. With the assistance of traditional leaders and councilors the returnees are being identified in communities but our biggest challenge is how to deal with them since we are out of testing kits so we just monitor them from home but it is dangerous” said Chisema.