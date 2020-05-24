Beitbridge Police hunt for murdered man's wife

Ellen Mlambo

BEITBRIDGE- Police in Beitbridge are looking for the wife of a 35-year-old man whose body was found dumped in a bushy area close to the Harare - Beitbridge Highway with some body parts missing including his tongue, right eye and flesh below the lower jaw.

Efforts to get a comment from Mat South Police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele were futile but documents in the hands of The Mirror show that a docket has since been opened at ZRP Beitbridge Rural under case number CR36/05/20. Reliable sources told The Mirror that Police are looking for the deceased's wife Khathutshelo Moyo who is on the run and is suspected to have crossed the border into South Africa.

The couple had a strained relationship and were at the time of the murder allegedly fighting over the sharing of property.

The Police report indicate that Rihombo's head was crushed by a suspected heavy object, his lower lip, the tongue, the right eye and the flesh below the lower jaw were removed. He had a stab wound below the left lower armpit.

He had no trousers, just a tshirt and a red underwear.

Allegations are that on May 22, at around 10am the deceased Ribombo was reported as a missing person at ZRP Beitbridge Rural under case number CR36/05/20 and was last seen by his uncle Dumisani Muleya (39) of Chamnanga Village under chief Sitaudze on May 19 around 9pm after he dropped him off about 500 meters from Moyo’s homestead who is the deceased’s estranged wife whom he separated with after having marital problems and was intending to solve their differences.

Police attended the scene and went to Moyo’s homestead on May 20 around 3pm and discovered some struggle marks on the ground, blood near a water well, blood stains on stones and on a hoe handle. Muleya identified the deceased’s pair of black trousers besides a well and there was a trace of blood from the well to the gate and outside. Some tyre marks were also seen outside the gate.

Further searches were made and an unregistered silver Honda fit with temporary number plates ZW-082255 registered in the name of Showman Muleya of 598 Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge was found dumped in the bush about 10 kms from the homestead. Blood stains were observed on the rear bumper and the vehicle doors and windows were locked. After forcibly opening the vehicle, blood stains were seen in the boot and the vehicle was taken to ZRP Beitbridge rural.

On May 22, the body of the deceased was discovered and positively identified by Edmore Ribombo (37) the deceased’s elder brother who resides at house number 2000 Dulibadzimu in a bushy area near Mapayi turn off, Harare- Beitbridge road. The deceased’s body was about 95 metres from the main road and about 200 metres west to where the vehicle was previously recovered.

He notified the Police who revisited the scene and found his body lying facing upward with the head facing south, he was putting on a black t-shirt and a red pant only. A Nokia cellphone was also found in his pant.

The deceased’s body was then taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary.

