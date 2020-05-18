    • Latest News

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Beitbridge house gutted down by fire


    Ellen Mlambo

    BEITBRIDGE - Three Beitbridge Immigration security officers, Misheck Katsande, Farai Beven Mushamirapamwe and Leonel Ganyaupfu have lost property worthy thousands of dollars after a five-roomed house they were sharing in Limpopo View was gutted down by fire on Saturday night.
    Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile.
    However, one of the officers, Misheck Katsande confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with The Mirror. He said he lost property worthy US $ 12 000.
    It is understood that the fire started in Ganyaupfu's bedroom where his wife was alone in the bedroom. She allegedly panicked and could not immediately alarm others.
    The three officers recovered nothing from the house. Beitbridge council Fire bridgade and ZRP attended the scene.
    The officers have moved to a house provided by their organisation.
