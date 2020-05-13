Auxillia Mnangagwa heads for Chipinge

Auxillia Mnangagwa.
Ellen Mlambo
CHIPINGE - The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa will be in Chipinge this Friday where she is expected to donate goods to all women above 60 years old from the district’s five constituencies.
Musikavanhu constituency MP Joshua Murire confirmed the development to The Mirror in a telephone interview.
"For Chipinge Central and Chipinge East, donations will be done at Chipinge Junior Primary School whilst Musikavanhu, Chipinge South and West constituencies will have their donations done at Rimbi MDA on the same day,” said Murire.#MasvingoMirror#
This is good news.Chipinge inzvimbo yakaita sekusarira dai varamba vakado tinokutendaiReplyDelete