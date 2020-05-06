Alliance Health donates ventilator to Masvingo Covid Taskforce

Dr Phineas Makurira.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Alliance Health, a registered administrator of medical aid societies and schemes has donated a mobile ventilator to Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce.

A ventilator assists the respiratory system particularly the lungs by providing the body with oxygen. It is crucial in the fight against covid-19 because patients have trouble breathing due to pneumonia, a condition in which air sacs fill up with fluid.

A ventilator costs between US$20 000 and US$50 000.

Dr Phineas Makurira, a member of Alliance Health handed over the ventilator to the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira at a brief function held at Benjamin Burombo Building yesterday.

Also present during the handover was the Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamu and service chiefs among other members.

This becomes the first ventilator in Masvingo Province.

“We are grateful for the ventilator. We have decided to give the ventilator to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. It is a portable device and can be used in an ambulance,” said Shamu.

The Alliance has procured several other ventilators which will be distributed around the country, a representative of the organisation said.