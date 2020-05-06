6 Harare Hospital tests turn out to be Covid-19 negative

MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO – Information reaching The Mirror from reliable sources indicate that the six people who tested positive for Covid-19 at Harare Hospital yesterday are actually negative after reruns were made on them.

The Mirror talked to several medical doctors who said that the news is on various doctors’ social groups.

“We are yet to get a report on the clinical errors that happened for the samples to test positive when they are negative. We hear all the six are negative and a downward adjustment on the national cumulative figure of confirmed cases is expected tonight,” said a medical practitioner who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity

The six who tested positive during a random swab testing training test are three nurses, a doctor and three ordinary people.

