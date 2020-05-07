44bags for children’s feeding scheme disappear at Devuli Primary

DUMISANI CHAUKE

BIRCHNOUGH – Police is investigating the disappearance of 44 bags of maize intended for a feeding programme of pupils at Devuli Primary School near Birchenough Bridge.

The maize is said to have disappeared from a school storeroom in March this year.

The School Development Committee (SDC) wrote a letter to Buhera District Schools Inspector (DSI) Godfrey Chimbwanda asking for the matter to be investigated.

Efforts to get a comment from the head, Edmore Mukombe were fruitless.

However, Buhera DSI told The Mirror that he received a report from the SDC and he has since asked the head to report the theft to Police.

Sources told The Mirror that the keys to the storeroom are keot by the school head. He is said to have told parents that he lost the keys at the time that the theft happened.