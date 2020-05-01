431 frontline staff, suspects test negative in Masvingo

Dr Amadeus Shamu.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – A campaign embarked upon by the Ministry of Health and Child Care targeting Covid-19 suspects and frontline staff has seen all 431 people testing negative for the virus,

Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Amadeus Shamu told The Mirror that this campaign started two weeks ago after the Province received 1 000 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDT) which are used for primary screening.

If a person tests positive on an RDT the sample is sent to Harare or Bulawayo for the final and conclusive test under the Gold Standard test or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) which is 70%.

“We have tested 431 people in two weeks using RBT’s. We are mainly focusing on frontline workers, suspects and admitted patients. We currently have 1 000 kits and we hope to test more people in the coming few days.

"We are also devising a strategy to test all frontline workers including journalists who are aiding us in the fight against Covid-19. The number of tests will be determined by the test kits we would have received," said Shamu.












