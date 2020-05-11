275 returnees isolated in Masvingo

Morris Bishi

Masvingo –Masvingo Province is holding 275 returnees from South Africa who are quarantined at two centres; namely Masvingo Teachers’ College and Rupangwana Training Centre in Chiredzi East.

A significant number of the returnees are convicts released from South African prisons as that country’s Government worked to decongest the detention centres and minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Masvingo Provincial Development Coordinator Fungai Mbetsa confirmed the situation to The Mirror.

Government through the Department of Social Welfare is taking care of the inmates and Police is providing security to make sure that the inmates don’t breach the quarantine law.

“We have more quarantine centres like Masvingo Poly, Bikita Training Centre and Alvord Training Centre which are ready to take in more returnees if the current centres are full,” said Mbetsa.

