12 new Covid-19 cases shake Masvingo

– Panic has gripped the city of Masvingo as it emerged that 12 returnees quarantined at Masvingo Teachers College tested positive to Covid-19 according to Polymerase Chain Reaction results released on Saturday.However, Government officials are still mum over the development and the 12 are still at the quarantine centre despite the confirmation of the results.Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Provincial Medical Director Amadeus Shamhu were fruitless since his mobile phone was not being answered since morning.Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi said he was in Gweru and will have to check details about the new cases when he is back tomorrow.A senior Government official confirmed the results to The Mirror and said health officials took other specimen for all the returnees at the centre yesterday and results are expected back anytime today.The two who came from Botswana and South Africa have since been separated from others but are still at the centre and it is unclear what action Government will take."It seems everything is now being politicized since it is now difficult for health officials to divulge such information to the public without approval but it is true that there are 12 new cases which were detected at Masvingo Teachers College. The results came some few days ago but only the affected people were notified. The 12 are still at the quarantine centre and instead of working with the truth, a directive was given that new PCR tests for all returnees at the centre including the 12 be repeated. Specimens were collected and forwarded to Bulawayo and the results are still pending" said the official on condition of anonymity.