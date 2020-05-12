12 Gonarezhou employees test negative after Covid-19 scare

Morris Bishi

Chiredzi – Twelve Gonarezhou Conservation Trust employees who tested positive for Covid-19 on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits has tested negative following further tests on the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done at a private laboratory in Chiredzi, a senior health official has confirmed.

The 12 were among 62 employees from Gonarezhou who went to Lancet Laboratory for pre-industrial tests on Monday.

Further tests for the 12 were done on Tuesday at the same laboratory using PCR which is Gold Standard Test and the results came back negative yesterday.