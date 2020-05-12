12 Gonarezhou employees test Covid-19 positive

#MasvingoMirror.

– Twelve employees from Gonarezhou National Park have tested positive to Covid-19 virus following tests done on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits at a private laboratory in Chiredzi yesterday.The 12 were among 62 employees from Gonarezhou who went for mandatory Pre-Industrial tests at Lancet Laboratory as the animal sanctuary prepares to re-open early next month.Chiredzi District Medical Officer Brian Dhladhlara confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror but said the results will only be conclusive after Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests which were conducted today. He also said the 12 were advised to isolate themselves while at their homes.“I can confirm that 12 employees from Gonarezhou tested positive to Covid-19 virus on RDT tests done at Lancet Laboratory yesterday. The 12 had their specimens collected at Chiredzi Hospital today for PCR tests which are being done by the same laboratory and we are expecting the results tomorrow morning. We will only confirm their status after the PCR tests since RDT is not conclusive so at the moment we advised them to self quarantine at their homes,” said Dr Dhladhlara.The RDT checks to see if a body is reacting to the presence of a virus. Its results are not accurate because the test may detect the body’s response to other viruses other than Covid-19.