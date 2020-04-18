Zimbabwe @40years ----Reflecting on Liberation Struggle Values and Aims

J.M.D Chitando

"Since my years listening to vanamukoma during the liberation struggle I never heard them at any point claiming that the cause of the liberation war was the land but issues to do with freedoms, human rights and one man one vote majority rule. In 1980 Zanu PF campaign slogan which resonated with the majority was ONE MAN ONE VOTE!! Yes the land was a stumbling block to smooth negotiations at Lancaster Conference but Zanu PF was more concerned about democracy. If Zanu PF fails on DEMOCRACY today then we should know we have taken a detour from the liberation struggle values and principles. I challenge anyone to provide 1980 Mugabe's election campaign speeches for us to hear if he was passionate about the land issue. Why? why? We definitely wanted the land imbalances to be addressed but It was never Zanu PF number’s one of the mobilization attractions for the war. The born frees must never be hoodwinked that Zanu PF was waging war for land but democracy. If there is no democratic rule in this country then Zanu PF has failed to achieve the aims of the liberation struggle!

Jeffryson Murisi David Chitando writes in his personal capacity.