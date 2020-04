ZHRC statement on lockdown in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic

Firstly, the ZHRC takes this opportunity to acknowledge the bold decisions and actions by the Government of Zimbabwe in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular the Head of State and Government has demonstrated leadership by implementing the current 21 – day lockdown across the entire country. This intervention is considered to be an effective measure to slow the spread of the Corona virus and protect people in the country from infection and consequent illness. In spite of the inevitable limitation of enjoyment of some rights, continued national cooperation in mitigating the effects of the pandemic is of paramount importance.