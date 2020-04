ZHRC statement on the human rights situation in the extended lockdown

12.In light of the above, the ZHRC wishes to make the following recommendations; 12.1.1. Government of Zimbabwe i. Provide a social safety net, in terms of provision of food, for the vulnerable groups during the extended lockdown period to avert suffering and hunger. Alternative food aid distribution methods which take into account social distancing should be adopted to alleviate the plight of marginalized communities such as the San Communities of Tsholotsho and Plumtree, among others who are facing food deficit. ii. Enforce social distancing by ensuring that retail outlets maintain orderly queues. There is also need to increase the number of retail outlets and selling points with subsidized or affordable basic commodities to prevent overcrowding at the existing facilities. iii. Consider separate selling points or time slots for vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women and persons with disabilities. iv. Alternative vending sites or workspaces should be availed to operators of small and medium enterprises as well as informal traders before clean-up operations are carried out to prevent prejudice to economic rights. 12.1.2. Zimbabwe Republic Police i. The Commissioner General should direct all officers to avoid and desist from excessive use of force as well as unwarranted deprivation of the rights to personal security and liberty. ii. Noting that the ZRP is a key player in enforcement of the lockdown orders, the Commissioner General should ensure that officers on duty are provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as access to testing services and medical care in order to safeguard their health and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 disease. 12.1.3. Citizens i. Citizens are urged to continue being calm and law-abiding as well as being orderly and adhering to issued guidelines. They should ensure that their families remain protected from the pandemic by staying at home and avoiding unnecessary travel. ii. Citizens are reminded to avoid circulation of false, misleading, and sensational messages through social media. Such messages can cause confusion, panic, and fear which can result in making of irrational decisions that work against the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. iii. All members of the Zimbabwean society have the responsibility to support the noble fight by complying with the relevant authorities as well as exercising restraint.