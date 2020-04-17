Zaka woman Covid -19 results yet to be released

Amadeus Shamhu.

Morris Bishi

Zaka – Masvingo Provincial Medical Director, Amadeus Shamhu has said that the results of a Zaka woman whose samples were sent to Harare for the Covid-19 tests on Wednesday are not yet out.

He said he is expecting the results anytime.

The woman tested positive for the virus on the Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDT) tests done at Musiso Hospital.

The RDT tests are not accurate so the second and final tests are done on PCR or Gold Standard Test at the National Reference Laboratory in Harare and this is what the PMD is now waiting for.

PCR tests are more reliable with 70% chance of a correct result.

The woman who went to Musiso Hospital after a miscarriage on Wednesday has since been discharged and is in self isolation at home.

“The specimens taken from the Zaka woman were sent to Harare for further tests and as a province we are yet to receive the results. However, the woman was discharged from hospital yesterday after her condition improved and will be in self quarantine at home” said Shamhu.

If she tests positive, she will be the first Covid – 19 patient recorded in Masvingo Province. It is understood that she was recently in South Africa.

