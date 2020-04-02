Vic High head’s son seen with school truck again

SIMBARASHE MTEMBOMASVINGO – Vic High head John Muzamani’s son John Muzamani (Junior) continues to drive around the school truck on private errands despite a lot of publicity on the matter by The Mirror recently.Government vehicles can only be driven by Government employees and for anyone else to do that is abuse of public property.John was seen by two Mirror reporters being ordered out of Masvingo City Council swimming pool by Police enforcing Covid 19 lockdown at around 3pm yesterday. He was in the company of a male colleague and he left the swimming pool and got into the school car before driving off.Efforts to get a comment from his father were fruitless. The Mirror also tried to get hold of the Provincial Education Director (PED), Zedius Chitiga but his phone was not reachable.The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Schools Tumisang Thabelo said he was going to talk to the PED over the matter.Recently Chitiga said it was taboo for anyone other than designated Government personnel to drive school vehicles. He said that Muzumani’s son had no right whatsoever to sit behind the wheel of that car.#MasvingoMirror#