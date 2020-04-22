UCCZ President appeals for assistance

Ephraim Ngadziore.

PATIENCE MAGORA

TONGOGARA - The United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe President, Ephraim Ngadziore has appealed for assistance from well wishers and Government to be used for equipping the Church's Vocational Training Centre in Chipinge.

Speaking on the sidelines of the College's 8th graduation recently, Ngadziore said Chipinge College of Horticulture was facing numerous challenges because fees paid by students is no longer adequate for the needs of the school.

We particularly need to equip the school but we have no resources. Remuneration for tutors is increasingly getting difficult to raise.

"We are calling on those who can help including Government to partner with us to upgrade the college and the whole community.

Another source said even beds for students were no longer adequate.