    Tuesday, 7 April 2020
    Traditional beer, a challenge for Covid 19 in Gutu


    Tawanda Homba
    Gutu – One of the biggest challenges to the fight against Covid-19 in Gutu District is that villagers are still meeting in large groups for traditional beer drinks.
    This was said by C Tafirei who is the acting District Development Co-ordinator for Gutu when she made her report during a tour by the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira today.
    “Our challenge in the rural areas sir is that the brewing of the traditional beer is still common in our rural areas and villagers are gathering without any regard for the social distance,” said Tafirei.
    Chadzamira then ordered chiefs, headmen and village heads to stop their people from brewing traditional beer.#MasvingoMirror#
    at 7.4.20
