Tongaat hands over Covid-19 donations





IVAYINERUDO MAGARAZANO

CHIREDZI - Lowveld based giant sugar producer, Tongaat Hullets has handed over part of the $12m Covid-19 equipment to eight isolation centres in Masvingo Province that it pledged to the Provincial task force led by Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira.

The handover of the goods was done last Friday at the Hippo Valley Medical Center to the Masvingo Provincial Pharmacist, Abigal Chirewa for distribution to centres by Tongaat Hullets corporate affairs manager, Adlaide Chikunguru.

The clinics to benefit from the donation are Gutu, Chikombedzi, Bikita, Chivi, Neshuro, Ndanga, Chiredzi and Rujeko.

The package included face masks, gumboots, sanitizers, 20litre containers, disposable working suits and tissues.

Chikunguru said her organisation making the donations as part of its social corporate responsibility to save lives in Masvingo Province where they operate from.

"We are proud that we are able to assist these clinics. It is our responsibility to do so. Other remaining goods have already been purchased which include ventilators, oxygen machines which are yet to be distributed" said Chikunguru.

Chirewa said " I would like to thank Tongaat Hullets for such generosity that they have shown to our Province, we are very sure that this will make a great difference, we just hope the best will come out of this."



