Thousands violate Covid-19 lockdown in Gweru

Elizabeth Mashiri

Midlands Bureau





Gweru - Gweru city centre today was no different from any other day before the Covid -19 lockdown with thousands of people going about their shopping as usual.

It was not clear why so many people were in town but observations by The Mirror show that there was low Police presence and Police at the various roadblocks were lax.

Efforts to get a comment from the Minister of State for Midlands, Larry Mavhima were fruitless as his mobile went unanswered.

Many people interviewed by The Mirror speculated that Government had relaxed conditions for lockdown hence the influx.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Joel Goko said he was not aware of the situation in the city centre as he spent most of the day in his office clearing people who wanted travel documents.

He appealed to people to stay at home as ordered by the President.

However, only essential shops were open and they all closed down at

1pm as required by the regulations.

The Zupco busses plied the routes between the city and suburbs.