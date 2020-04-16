SolidarMed boosts Covid fight in Masvingo





SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – SolidarMed, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with a mandate to create awareness on health issues has donated thousands of units of protective clothing, sanitizers and other necessities to seven hospitals in Masvingo and this will boost the health service centres’ preparedness in the fight against Covid-19.

Witness Chigaba, SolidarMed Masvingo Support Unit Manager confirmed the donations which were delivered to the institutions beginning Wednesday this week.

SolidarMed country director Dr Janneke Van Dijk said in a letter that the protective clothing will also be used in the labour wards, HIV/Aids outpatient clinics, screening points and theatres.

The hospitals that are getting the donations are Masvingo Provincial, Silveira, Mashoko, Musiso, Ndanga and Chikombedzi and Chiredzi District Hospitals.

Chigaba told The Mirror from the organisation’s offices in Masvingo that each of the seven hospitals are getting 25l of hand sanitizers, 1 000 pairs of latex gloves, two infrared thermometers, 50 oxygen masks, one pulse oximeter and seven reusable goggles and 1 000 three ply face masks.

However, Masvingo Provincial, which is the biggest referral hospital in the province, received three infrared thermometers, 100 oxygen masks, two pulse oximeters, 10 reusable goggles.

“This is the first consignment of donations. We are trying to source more donations. We want healthcare workers to operate in a safe environment,” said Chigaba.

#MasvingoMirror#