Security guard reins in wife to ‘steal’ at OK

Chipo Masunda and Tanyaradzwa Rupazari.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Who will guard the guard?

That is the question that many people asked after a Safeguard security guard Tanyaradzwa Rupazari (24), deployed at OK Supermarket in Masvingo allegedly hatched a plan to steal from the same shop using his wife as a front.

The incident happened on Sunday just before OK Supermarket closed at 9pm.

A Mirror reporter who was shopping at the supermarket witnessed Rupazari who was checking receipts at the exit being nabbed by a plain clothes security guard and taken to the Police station together with his wife Chipo Masunda (21).

They were arrested with grocery worth $1 300 and they allegedly attempted to use an old receipt to get the goods out of the shop.

Masunda allegedly picked up groceries, packed it into paperbacks and bypassed the tellers. She allegedly headed for the exit point manned by Rupazari.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

Rupazari checked the receipt and groceries before allegedly clearing his wife. Masunda was intercepted by a security guard in plain clothes who demanded to know the till from which she paid for her goods.

Masunda implicated Rupazari leading to the couple’s arrest.

